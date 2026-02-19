The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Coffee with the Contrarians

Arrest of Prince Andrew, Trump taking over D.C. golf courses, the Board of Peace & more
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, and The Contrarian
Feb 19, 2026

Thank you for tuning into Coffee with The Contrarians! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture