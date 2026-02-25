Alternative State of the Union: Live w/ April Ryan

“Madam Speaker, the State of our Union is traumatizing our children.”

In defiance of tonight’s State of The Union, U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) dedicated a speech on the House floor to the children traumatized and detained by ICE. Additionally, she installed a display around her office “depicting these children’s stories, art, and voices to shed light on the terrors they are facing.”

As part of her boycott, Rep. Pressley joined April to discuss why she refuses to attend Trump’s SOTU and legitimize his harmful policies.