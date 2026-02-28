Jen Rubin and Ilan Goldenberg — JStreet’s Senior Vice President and Chief Policy Officer and former Special Advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris on the Middle East — update us on this morning’s airstrikes in Iran. What are the risks to toppling the Iranian regime like this? Are civilians being protected? Does the U.S. have a plan? Listen now for the full scope of what is happening.
Breaking News: A Reckless War in Iran
LIVE from Jen Rubin and Ilan Goldenberg
Feb 28, 2026
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
