The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard House's avatar
Richard House
9h

Agree with every point, but the most important is the Supreme Court. It cannot be reformed…in fact, the present court would declare nearly every reform unconstitutional…it must be changed. There should be a sustained campaign for the resignations of corrupt (Thomas) grifters (Alito, Roberts) and perjurer rapists (Kavanaugh). There is no shame or disrespect in returning the Court to its best. Let’s stop coddling clowns.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
Roger Fradenburgh's avatar
Roger Fradenburgh
9h

Bravo, Ms. Rubin!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
99 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture