The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Dortch's avatar
Chris Dortch
17m

Pretty scary when SCOTUS is bought off and answers to no one, while all other federal judges must adhere to standards. The six right-wing judges aren't God, but they've acted like they are, especially in the Roberts era. Merrick Garland should have put more pressure on the judges whose corruption was exposed when Garland was AG.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kevin Cowan's avatar
Kevin Cowan
10m

The problem is that The MAGA Revolutionary High Council (formerly SCOTUS) is no longer a court of law, but has become a court of ideology. That fact is plain as day from their fabricating "law" from whole cloth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture