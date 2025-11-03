The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave's avatar
Dave
5h

Seems to me that the asymmetry is primarily along religious grounds. We must continue to resist Christian Nationalists at every opportunity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
6h

The fact is, 40% of the US population is either completely ignorant, willfully ignorant, racist or a millionaire/billionaire who will always vote for someone like the orange felon.

The really funny part are the so-called christians who continue to let the worst sinner in history be their "leader."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture