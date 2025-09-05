Immigrants are not the problem: Rep. Greg Casar on redefining the enemy

Jen is joined by Congressman Greg Casar to talk Texas redistricting (and the resulting disenfranchisement of the Latino community), RFK Jr.’s disastrous Senate hearing, and how the Democratic Party needs a platform that goes beyond anti-Trump sentiment.

Congressman Greg Casar represents Texas’s 35th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, which runs down I-35 from East Austin to Hays County to the West Side of San Antonio. Congressman Casar was sworn into office in January 2023 and serves as the Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. A labor organizer and son of Mexican immigrants, he is fighting to raise wages for millions of American workers, expand immigrant rights, restore abortion rights and voting rights, protect veterans and seniors, and tackle the climate crisis.