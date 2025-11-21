How Much is Wrong With the Comey Case? Andrew Weissmann Details the Laundry List

Thursday morning, the Justice Department attempted to clarify that the grand jury who indicted FBI Director James Comey’s prosecution did in fact see the final indictment documentation, despite testifying the opposite in court a day before.

Jen is joined by former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann to discuss the many, many flaws within the Comey case including lead prosecutor Lindsay Halligan’s problematic appointment, the growing evidence that this may be a vindictive case, and the obvious weaponization of the legal system.

Andrew Weissmann is a professor of practice at NYU school of law who served as a lead prosecutor in Robert S. Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office and as General Counsel for the FBI. Stay connected with Andrew on his Substack here.