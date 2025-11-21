The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Contempt of Court: Sen. Whitehouse on DOJ Fumbles & Sedition Accusations

"If you slip and fall in a Walmart, you don't have to sue the guy with the mop!"
The Contrarian
,
Jennifer Rubin
, and
Senator Whitehouse Press
Nov 21, 2025

Surprise, surprise: The Trump administration is being held in contempt after allegedly misleading the court and defying orders via secret deportations. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island joins Jen to break down the court circus that follows Trump’s Justice Department.

The senator also outlines his legislation to restore civil remedies for those harmed by federal officers, which opens a discussion with Jen on the Supreme Court’s recent politicized behavior.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse represents Rhode Island in the U.S. Senate, where he champions policies to uphold American leadership in the world, protect our planet in a changing climate, and hold the powerful accountable.

