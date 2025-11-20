The Traitor is TRUMP! Sen. Coons on Trump’s Calls for Execution and Friendships with Autocrats

Historically, dictators—not democratically elected presidents—call for the execution of their adversaries. And yet President Trump called six Democratic senators seditionists and added “DEATH!” to the end of a Truth Social post.

Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) joins Jen to warn that Trump’s escalating rhetoric poses a danger not only to the senators named but also to the country as a whole. Jen and the senator also discuss Trump’s embrace of autocrats like the Saudi crown prince, unauthorized conflict with Venezuela, and the need for Americans to rediscover shared moral ground.

Chris Coons is a senator from Delaware who serves on the Senate Appropriations, Foreign Relations, Judiciary, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and Ethics committees. Before his congressional career, Coons served as the county executive of New Castle County and worked as an attorney. He also helped launch and run AmeriCorps.