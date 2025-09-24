We know classic clickbait when we see it. ONE SIMPLE TRICK! YOU WON’T BELIEVE WHAT SHE LOOKS LIKE NOW! You don’t fall for that spammy, hyperventilating marginalia—except maybe when the claim is so outrageous, or the mystery so tantalizing, that you still can’t help but click through. (“Touché,” I think, when I meet a blizzard of ads and no sign of the p…