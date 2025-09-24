Sorry Mr. President, the UN isn’t going away
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on its 80th anniversary, delivering a meandering, often denigrating speech that sounded like one taken from a MAGA convention—ego forward, policy last. He said he had predicted “everything” and told attendees that their countries were “going to hell,” all while drift…
Trump and his regime are not invulnerable
Whenever we despair about the Trump administration’s open corruption—the foreign interests pouring billions into Trump’s crypto scam, the rich donors buying presidential pardons, and now allegations that border czar Tom Homan accepted paper bags full of cash
The Importance of Engaging in Earnest
The revolution is here and your siloes will not save you...we must embrace the messy, uncomfortable work of genuine connection or risk devolving down a path of diminishing returns. By Roberto Valadéz
'There's never been anything like that'
RJ draws several editorial cartoons each week for his substack, e pluribus cartoonum, and for Roll Call, the newspaper of Congress and Capitol Hill. His work is widely syndicated to print newspapers by Cagle Cartoons.
Democracy Movement
Quiz: Choose the Real Headline
We know classic clickbait when we see it. ONE SIMPLE TRICK! YOU WON’T BELIEVE WHAT SHE LOOKS LIKE NOW! You don’t fall for that spammy, hyperventilating marginalia—except maybe when the claim is so outrageous, or the mystery so tantalizing, that you still can’t help but click through. (“Touché,” I think, when I meet a blizzard of ads and no sign of the p…
So much excellent reporting today it’s hard for me to begin! Everything on here is a must read!
Many media outlets are reporting that American Patriot James Comey, former FBI Director, will be indicted by Liar, Fraud, Con, Convicted Felon Trump’s cultist-filled DOJ.
The Grand Jury that votes on Fraud Trump’s ridiculous attempt to ruin James Comey’s life will hopefully do the right thing and say “fuck no” to Trump.
If no one has already moved forward on setting up a crowd-funding program to fund Comey’s legal expenses, that must be done. Please alert everyone to that crowd-funding program so that all of us can step to the plate and contribute to it.