Wendy horgan
3h

Another beautifully written article that is right on point.

But I gut stuck when you wrote, "fund the work that isn't theatrical ... vaccine campaigns".

This in the days after a campaign against Tylenol and months after a campaign against the "Apple Pie" vaccines.

But just because your advice won't be followed now doesn't mean that it isn't important for the rest of us to be informed and better able to support good policy when offered.

KnockKnockGreenpeace
1h

"If Washington wants to reduce UN theatrics, fund the work that isn’t theatrical: food pipelines, vaccine campaigns, grain corridors, inspections, monitors."

Deja vu all over again. It's not the theatrics but who gets to employ them: only Trump can control the stage. So, he goes up there with a rally speech, railing against theatrics. If this country doesn't have a frank conversation about narcissistic sociopathy and why it is antithetical to leadership, we accept his bullshit.

