The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
5h

Great article and great monologue by Jimmy Kimmel.

Thanks to the orange convicted felon (OCF) for getting Jimmy an extra large audience. I hope it stays way up there. Other people would learn from this episode, but of course not the OCF.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elizabeth Horton's avatar
Elizabeth Horton
1h

I'd love to be able to watch Jimmy on our local station in Vermont, a "blue" state.

Unfortunately, corporate America strikes again, abridging our Constitutional right to free speech.

Not any chance I'll be tuning in to ABC.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture