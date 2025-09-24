The Contrarian

Zelda Hester
3h

I just don't understand why most current news publications, not excluding the tv coverage, will not just state the facts. The headlines have been misleading readers for decades now. Are they so afraid of what will ensue if they happen to print the truth? Slanted and basically false news coverage seems to be the norm now and it is no wonder that there is so much misinformation out there. There needs to be a gold standard, when it comes to reporting, and playing down actual facts to make the news more palatable to the public, is helping to create ignorant and uninformed readers, who take that information and vote accordingly. We don't need news explained, because that subjects the reader to false and more often than not biased views. I am missing Walter Conkrite and that generation of newsmen, who laid out the facts and let us form our own opinions about what we heard and read. News analysis has its place but should not become our only source of information.

Kristopher Giesing
2m

I've posted this multiple times already, but here again:

I believe the administration is responding to the recent Mount Sinai report on Tylenol use during pregnancy and later developmental issues: https://www.mountsinai.org/about/newsroom/2025/mount-sinai-study-supports-evidence-that-prenatal-acetaminophen-use-may-be-linked-to-increased-risk-of-autism-and-adhd

The issue is nuanced; multiple high quality studies gave contradictory results, which is why the Mount Sinai effort was a meta-study of existing evidence; and the authors emphasize that untreated inflammation carries risks of its own. But unlike many of the administration's claims, this one seems to have some substance behind it.

