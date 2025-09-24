We know classic clickbait when we see it. ONE SIMPLE TRICK! YOU WON’T BELIEVE WHAT SHE LOOKS LIKE NOW! You don’t fall for that spammy, hyperventilating marginalia—except maybe when the claim is so outrageous, or the mystery so tantalizing, that you still can’t help but click through. (“Touché,” I think, when I meet a blizzard of ads and no sign of the promised HOTTEST MUGSHOTS.)

This week, the Associated Press gets a warning for using clickbait tactics where they couldn’t belong less: on the already misinformation-plagued front lines of healthcare reporting.

During a White House press conference on Monday, President Donald Trump—flanked by MAHA conspiracist-in-chief Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—underscored the debunked link between vaccines and autism and announced that the Food and Drug Administration would be discouraging pregnant women from taking acetaminophen, the main ingredient in Tylenol, because of a purported link to autism diagnoses.

Which of the below is a real AP headline published after the conference?

Five Theories Behind the Link Between Vaccines and Autism What We Know About Autism’s Causes and Any Potential Link to Tylenol What Evidence Is There that Tylenol Use in Pregnancy May Cause Autism?

Answer here.

A headline like this one doesn’t look like clickbait on its face—it looks like a sober explainer. But it’s insidiously prioritizing the same thing as any YOU WON’T BELIEVE story: the generation of enough curiosity or alarm to get a click-through, regardless of the potential for misleading the reader. There is no substantiated causal link between Tylenol use and autism rates. To use a headline that uncritically raises the question of whether there’s a there there, even if the article’s text answers no*, is to nudge wider the Overton window of conspiracy discourse, creating yet more smoke where there is no fire.

* The article in question barely answers no: it gives us, absent any citations, “Some studies have raised the possibility that taking the over-the-counter painkiller in pregnancy might be associated with a risk of autism—but many others haven’t found a connection.” For a better-cited rundown of relevant research (and a useful discussion of the difference between “association” and “cause”) see here.