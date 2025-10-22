Evening Roundup, October 22
Featuring Tom Malinowski, Carron J. Phillips, Andrew Weissmann with Jen Rubin, Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, Eugene Depasquale, Meredith Blake, Trump's Ballroom Donors, and the Contrarian Podcast
Trump’s Ballroom Donors
*Must read (for the headline alone)*: The latest from the inimitable April Ryan!
TRUMP IS A LIAR
(In advance, please excuse my” French” I am furious with what’s going on!)
Months ago, Jeff Tiedrich, author of the (incredibly awesome) Substack known as “everyone is entitled to my own opinion” issued a challenge to news reporters (and my take is that that challenge extends to all members of the media, whether reporters or not).
“The first reporter to stand up and ask (Trump) --- “What the fuck is wrong with you?” --- should Get a Pulitzer Prize”, says Jeff.
I don’t know of any reporter (or any other member of the media) who has yet done that.
I’d like to add to Jeff’s challenge to reporters (and other members of the media) --- the first reporter to call Trump a liar at a press conference will win a dinner for two, on me. My suggested wording for the question the reporter should ask Trump during a press conference:
“President Trump, you just lied. You lied earlier, and you just lied again. What the fuck is wrong with you?”
Here’s my problem (and I do suspect that others like me, have the same exact problem). I am so tired, so damn tired, so fucking tired of hearing reporters characterize Trump’s lies as “false statements” or “non-truths”, or “misstatements of fact.”
A lie is a lie. A lie is a goddamn fucking lie. It does not need, nor does it warrant, any other characterization!
Please kindly copy and paste this post on other Substacks. Hopefully, reporters (and other members of the media) will stop tip-toeing through the tulips, stop pussyfooting around and call Trump a liar every goddamn time Trump lies!
What about discussing the company and contractor doing the demolition on the People's House? What would they have to say about destroying a nation's imagery/symbology for its democracy? The company reportedly doing demolition on the White House East Wing is ACECO, a construction and demolition company based in Silver Spring, Maryland. The Business Journals reports that Clark Construction is serving as the project's general contractor.