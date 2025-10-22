The sticking power of 'cultural identity' and other findings from the American Values Survey

The Public Religion Research Institute released its annual American Values Survey today, an enormous poll of over 5,000 Americans that tracks everything from views on immigration to gender roles, to defining the essence of what makes an American.

It is absolutely central reading for anyone trying to understand our contemporary politics.

Robby P. Jones, the CEO of PRRI, joins Jen to discuss the most interesting findings, including where Americans stand on culture vs. economic anxiety issues, why and where Democrats can make gains in public opinion.