The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Jean Walker's avatar
Lisa Jean Walker
11m

Totally agree: “Because white people never want to own up to the devastations and malice that are historically attached to whiteness.”

The political system isn’t working for you, so you (and Gen Z) opt out?: “Reid was speaking for Black women and Black people in November, but it explains why so few of us were spotted in photos from the weekend.” Yet you also say we need “continuous action and relentless determination.” I’m having trouble reconciling your messages.

I think you are missing something in what’s happening. For example, who is leading the masses of white people who turned out in Chicago? They are mostly leaders of color. (3 hours of video of the Chicago rally. https://www.youtube.com/live/Wiu-QjRwOGw)

We, the conveniently blind and willfully ignorant, are getting behind our leaders of color. Please consider that being out there is a way for us (not all white people are the same, you know) to begin to “own up to the devastations and malice that are historically attached to whiteness” and to take action to prevent them. There will need to be follow-up, of course. Having turned out, protesters are probably more likely to follow up. After all, if protesters were asked how they would like to spend a beautiful weekend autumn day, most would NOT say that they prefer attending a political rally downtown. Their attendance is an expression of commitment.

I believe a focus on unity is what made it possible for Chicago to assemble 250,000 protesters for all walks of life, including many Black people. This did not happen overnight. It is the result of organizing.

Harris voters were 64% non-Hispanic White. I was one of them. I liked her, thought she would be a good leader. I knew Trump would be a disaster and liked Harris for telling us so. I would have been very excited/happy if she had won.

I am wondering if there’s room for some nuance in your critique of white people. I suspect not, and going back to your point about our malice and the devastations we are responsible for, I can’t say I fault you for that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cathy Murphree's avatar
Cathy Murphree
2h

If you’re in Texas…

We HAVE to get more Texans registered and voting. TX and US are making it harder to register to vote.

I am wearing my “No Kings” shirt almost daily and getting lots os positive comments, which leads to my asking if they are registered. I have run into two folks who were not and have them these mail-ins, which I carry in my purse.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oz3mJjjRyMNqyUI5_UZPtQHOe2tPBfOu/view?usp=drivesdk

If you want to go the next step and be a certified Volunteer Deputy Registrar, here’s how:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1T76iaJvX98gSuBjsRha9_5_gyYWoqxrcvUt_XIWIAb0/edit?usp=drivesdk

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture