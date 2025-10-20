The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teresa JV's avatar
Teresa JV
4h

Thank you for everything!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cherae Stone's avatar
Cherae Stone
2h

Welcome, Senior Writer Tim Dickinson!! The more good folks hear the merrier.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture