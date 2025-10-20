The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
7h

If they go really really low JD Vance sinks to the bottom. They are a disgusting lot 🤮

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
6h

They are all know-nothing toddlers, just like their cult leader.

JD Vance is married to a non-white woman. Is that because he couldn't find a white woman who would have wanted him?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture