Bolton Shut
Harry talks with a great set of Talking Feds stalwarts— Charlie Sykes,, and Jacob Weisberg—to get a handle on the fast-changing politics of the shutdown, the worthiness of the case against John Bolton, and the new group chat scandal roiling the GOP. Why is Vice President J.D. Vance calling criticism of leaked racist messages by rising Republicans “pearl-clutching”? Is the indictment against John Bolton just another political prosecution? And are top Republicans gearing up to give into Democrats on healthcare to get the government reopened?
Our country has been taken over by Autocratic Fascists. There is little time left. He (Donald J. Trump) must be put in jail soon. Any more dilly dallying and we will totally lose our democratic government.
I do not want to think about what that will mean for future generations,