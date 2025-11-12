***HAPPY VETERANS’ DAY & HAPPY BIRTHDAY, NORM EISEN!!!***
Adam Kinzinger on his New Documentary "The Last Republican"
Recently, film director Steve Pink released The Last Republican, a documentary focusing on the last year of Adam Kinzinger’s time in Congress. As friends of The Contrarian may know, Kinzinger was one of only 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for instigating the January 6 Capitol riot...
Quiet service in a noisy, political year
Most years, I skip reading the patriotic-holiday editorials that fill the print/broadcast media and digital airspace. Not because I lack gratitude for veterans, for those killed in combat, or for the generations who built our country. I skip them because such…
From War to Reconciliation
By John F. Terzano
We are all products of our times and generational experiences. And it is those experiences—some of which are tattooed deep upon our soul—that serve as constant reminders that we can always strive to make things better in our society.
Looped In With Lynn Sweet: Chicago Kicks Bovino & Border Patrol OUT!
Last Wednesday, a federal judge ordered that the Broadview immigration detention facility in the Chicago area improve its conditions. After hearing testimonies from individuals held within the facility, U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman called the reports “disgusting” and that “to have to sleep on a floor next to an overflowing toilet — that’s obviou…
The Pod
What did Dems get in the shutdown fight?
Sunday’s vote to re-open the government, without the Democrats winning anything tangible, was in a word, shocking. Listen to Jen discuss the rage and the fall-out with Indivisible's Ezra Levin and CAP's Colin Seeberger.
Please don't join the Democratic Party's storied circular firing squad! Do you really believe these 8 made a CHOICE!! They were ASSIGNED to take the fall. I don't know Schumer's reason, but it's no coincidence that the 8 are ALL either 1-retiring, or 2-not up for reelection until 2028 or 2030.
Re the the Senate Democrats shut-down vote, mightn't the Democratic Party leaders realize that ACA recipients, of which vast numbers of voters are in the Red states, will look at their 'new, improved' ACA fees and understand exactly what the orange narcissist-felon, and his cult/regime, has done to them?
That, in the coming year, should have the cult/regime sycophants sweating (the polite form).