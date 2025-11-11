Last Wednesday, a federal judge ordered that the Broadview immigration detention facility in the Chicago area improve its conditions. After hearing testimonies from individuals held within the facility, U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman called the reports “disgusting” and that “to have to sleep on a floor next to an overflowing toilet — that’s obviously unconstitutional.”

Similarly, a separate judge, U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis, banned ICE and other federal agents from using force against journalists, as “the use of force shocks the conscience.” Whether the orders are followed remain to be seen.

On the latest edition of Looped in With Lynn Sweet, Jen is joined by Sweet, Chicago Sun-Times’ special correspondent, to give us the latest from Chicago along with a discussion on the Senate Democrats’ decision to try and re-open the government.

Lynn Sweet is the Chicago Sun-Times’ special correspondent for Chicago Public Media, and was previously their Washington Bureau Chief. She appears frequently on CNN & other outlets as an analyst and previously worked at the late PoliticsDaily.

