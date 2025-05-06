The United States of Measles Jennifer Schulze · 6:30 PM Nearly four months into President Donald Trump’s second term, it’s the golden age all right. The golden age for the highly contagious measles virus. There are almost 950 known cases in the United States, most of them in Texas... Read full story

The Emasculation of Scientific Research 4:30 PM By Marvin Kalb



It started as World War II was ending 80 years ago—a visionary, federally-funded program of bio-medical research at university laboratories, creating scientific breakthroughs that have saved millions of lives, developed new medications and vaccines, and led to American superiority in such technologies as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing… Read full story

Bright ideas Nick Anderson · 3:31 PM Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com. Read full story

Don’t forget to tune in tomorrow morning LIVE at 9:15 ET for Coffee with the Contrarians!

And in case you missed it last night, paid subscribers can enjoy last night’s exciting legal updates from Jen, Norm, and Katie Phang: