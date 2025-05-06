The United States of Measles
Nearly four months into President Donald Trump’s second term, it’s the golden age all right. The golden age for the highly contagious measles virus. There are almost 950 known cases in the United States, most of them in Texas...
The Emasculation of Scientific Research
By Marvin Kalb
It started as World War II was ending 80 years ago—a visionary, federally-funded program of bio-medical research at university laboratories, creating scientific breakthroughs that have saved millions of lives, developed new medications and vaccines, and led to American superiority in such technologies as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing…
June 14 is No Kings Day! Ezra Levin on the power of peaceful protest
Last week, it was confirmed that Trump will be holding an ostentatious military parade on his birthday, June 14th, in downtown D.C. Rather than give Trump the flashy, self-congratulatory, show of strength he’s seeking, thousands of people will be gathering in protest across the nation. Everywhere, that is, except for downtown D.C. Ezra Levin of Indivisible discusses with Jen.
Bright ideas
Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com.
I hope someone comments on Carney’s kissing Donny Two Doll’s (aka Sleepy Don) ample posterior saying he has a such a focus on workers? Who fed you that line? Ridiculous.!
What a great Trio! Brilliant minds gathered together to tell the truth! Bravo!
May it happen again and again!