Good evening Contrarians! We are thrilled to announce that our publisher Norm Eisen, along with the brilliant legal team at State Democracy Defenders, received a huge ruling today. This one was a primary injunction stopping DOGE from dismantling USAID. The judge ordered that all employees be given back their emails and accounts and have access reinstated. Another incredible win for democracy and the rule of law…and your support helped secure it! Learn how it feels to ensure that DOGE and Musk halt further activity by joining Norm and Jen tomorrow morning at 9:15 a.m. on Substack Live for your dose of Coffee with the Contrarians! As always, thank you for being with us.

Before the ruling, our fearless leaders had a chat about what was filed and what was at stake: