By Sarah Godlewski

In 2020, democracy in Wisconsin survived by a single vote. When President Donald Trump tried to overturn the will of the people and discard our 10 electoral votes, the Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected his case by a 4-3 margin. A single justice could have overruled 3.2 million Wisconsin voters.

Now, in 2025, the progressive majority on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court is hanging by a thread—just 4-3. Again, all eyes are on Wisconsin as our state determines control of its highest court on April 1. This election is about our democratic principles. Will voters decide—or will billionaires?

Elon Musk has entered the race, trying to erode our democracy by buying this election to serve his and his billionaire friends’ interests. This kind of influence should concern everyone who values fair and free elections. The outcome here doesn’t just shape our state—it also sets the course for the nation.

As Wisconsin’s secretary of state—and after years of serving in statewide office—I have seen firsthand how the Wisconsin Supreme Court shapes the rights and freedoms of our people. The court doesn’t just decide legal disputes; it defines the balance of power in our state and, in doing so, influences the course of democracy nationwide.

In 2018, I was part of a historic statewide Democratic sweep—the first time since 1982 that Democrats won every statewide constitutional office. Yet, despite that overwhelming public mandate, Republicans retained a majority in the state Senate. The math didn’t add up because the maps were drawn to ensure politicians, not voters, picked their representatives. After Wisconsin voters elected a pro-democracy majority to the court in 2023, it ruled that the state’s legislative maps be redrawn. Last year, Gov. Tony Evers signed a fair maps bill into law, and 14 legislative seats flipped in the next election. That victory wasn’t just for Wisconsin; it set an example for other states fighting extreme gerrymandering.

This election isn’t just about maps—it’s about fundamental freedoms. Wisconsin’s Supreme Court has long shaped voting rights, either protecting or dismantling them. Extremists have worked to ban ballot drop boxes and purge more than 200,000 voters using flawed data, setting precedents beyond our state. These cases set precedents that shaped voting rights battles in other states, including Georgia and Arizona.

This election might determine the future of liberty. Wisconsin still has a 19th-century abortion ban on the books. Though a lower court has temporarily blocked its enforcement, the conservative movement is eager to see it reinstated. A right-wing Supreme Court could make that wish a reality, stripping reproductive liberty from millions. And as other states look for a model to roll back reproductive rights, the next Wisconsin Supreme Court decision could be their blueprint.

Brad Schimel, who is running for the highest court in Wisconsin, has defended partisan gerrymandering, opposed efforts to expand voting rights, and even suggested that Jan. 6, 2021, rioters were treated unfairly. He has built a career as a loyal servant to special interests. Schimel has a record of favoring donors—including taking campaign cash before settling a case involving child pornography and backing Big Pharma while working to gut the Affordable Care Act.

But Musk might be pouring millions into this race for a different reason. With a lawsuit involving Tesla in Wisconsin, Musk probably understands he is investing in the candidate who will serve him well.

Susan Crawford represents the exact opposite of Schimel’s pay-to-play, partisan ideology. As a judge, her record reflects a deep commitment to fairness, impartiality, and protecting the constitutional rights of all Wisconsinites. Crawford has spent her legal career defending the rule of law, fighting to protect voting rights, and working to hold powerful interests accountable. Schimel has taken money from corporate donors and used his position to benefit the wealthy and well-connected, but Crawford has remained independent—because justice should never be for sale.

Wisconsin has rejected extremism before, but every vote and action matters: The 2019 Supreme Court race was decided by fewer than 6,000 votes. This election might be just as close, and billionaires are counting on us to stay home.

I believe in Wisconsin. I believe in our ability to rise to the occasion, to reject extremism, and to prove that our courts—and our democracy—are not for sale. The outcome of this race won’t just shape our state; it will also send a message to the nation about who truly holds power: billionaires or the people. Democracy is something we have to choose to protect.

Sarah Godlewski, a Democrat, is the Wisconsin secretary of state.