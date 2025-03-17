Evening Roundup, March 17
Featuring Norm Ornstein, Jen Rubin & Adam Kinzinger, Miranda S. Spivack, Jen & Andrew Weissmann, Yael Eisenstat, Meredith Blake, Jen & Jared Bernstein, and Talking Feds
Exactly. This isn’t just an executive overreach problem—it’s a full-blown systemic failure where multiple branches are complicit. The Republican-controlled Senate and House refusing to act in good faith makes traditional checks and balances meaningless. This isn’t just about a rogue president; it’s about an entire political faction abandoning democratic norms to hold onto power. That means solutions have to go beyond just the courts—we need a full-spectrum strategy to restore democratic accountability.
1. Judiciary Must Escalate Its Response
• Courts must start enforcing contempt orders against executive officials who defy rulings.
• If the DOJ won’t act, the U.S. Marshals Service must be pressured to make arrests for obstruction of justice.
• Judges can issue direct emergency orders targeting agencies and bypassing corrupt leadership where possible.
2. States as a Counterbalance
• State governors & attorneys general must step up—if federal officials won’t enforce the law, state leaders can.
• State law enforcement agencies can refuse cooperation with unlawful federal actions and even issue state-level arrest warrants for officials who commit crimes under state law.
• Interstate coalitions (e.g., California, New York, Massachusetts) could function as a shadow federal enforcement system in the absence of a functional federal government.
3. Economic Leverage
• Major corporations, banks, and tech platforms can refuse to cooperate with unconstitutional actions.
• The business sector has power—big donors can be pressured to withhold funding from GOP politicians enabling this crisis.
• Public-sector unions (e.g., federal employees, postal workers) can engage in legal work stoppages to grind unlawful government actions to a halt.
4. Direct Congressional Disruption
• If the Democratic minority in Congress has any backbone, they need to bring legislative business to a halt—filibuster, procedural blockades, and full-scale obstruction until Republican leadership negotiates in good faith.
• Expel or censure members who are openly violating democratic norms (14th Amendment, Section 3 allows disqualification for aiding insurrection).
• Use House committees (if they control them) to investigate corruption and issue subpoenas aggressively.
5. Mass Mobilization
• This isn’t the time for polite protests—organized, sustained mass civil resistance needs to happen:
• General strikes – If the government is broken, the economy should reflect that.
• Mass civil disobedience – Peaceful but direct action to block the implementation of unlawful policies.
• Whistleblower protections – Encourage federal employees to leak evidence of corruption and obstruction.
6. International Pressure
• Allied governments can impose sanctions on corrupt U.S. officials who violate democratic norms (as has been done in authoritarian regimes worldwide).
• The UN & ICC could be pressured to investigate human rights violations if the administration refuses to follow U.S. law.
• Foreign media must be mobilized to expose the crisis internationally.
7. Electoral Hardball
• Voting reform must be a priority at the state level to counteract federal voter suppression efforts.
• Strategic litigation should target gerrymandering, voter purges, and election subversion laws.
• Public figures, celebrities, and cultural influencers must use their platforms to communicate the urgency of the situation.
Bottom Line: It’s Time for a Democracy Defense Plan
This is not a standard political fight. This is an authoritarian consolidation of power, and the normal rules don’t apply anymore. If good-faith governance is dead, then pro-democracy forces must escalate their tactics—legally, financially, politically, and in the streets.
If Republicans in power won’t follow the Constitution, then it’s time for everyone else to use every constitutional, legal, and nonviolent tool available to stop the collapse of democracy.
What do you think? Are people finally ready to take this level of action, or is more groundwork needed?
22 Republican senators, dozens of Republican House members voted to fund Ukraine. Many of them call Trump a liar about Putin.
Get those Republicans who oppose Putin on the record!
