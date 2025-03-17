On this week’s Talking Feds Substack, a roundtable of 3 great commentators—Josh Marshall, Charlie Sykes, and Ali Vitali—assesses the state of play in politics and U.S. society after 2 months of hyper-aggressive moves by Donald Trump. Minority leader Charles Schumer opted to go along with Republican plans to find the government, to the consternation of many Dems. (AUDIO)