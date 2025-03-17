On this week’s

, a roundtable of 3 great commentators—Josh Marshall, Charlie Sykes, and Ali Vitali—assesses the state of play in politics and U.S. society after 2 months of hyper-aggressive moves by Donald Trump. Minority leader Charles Schumer opted to go along with Republican plans to find the government, to the consternation of many Dems. Trump is trying to exercise control in large parts of civil society, including law, media, and the academy. Popular opposition is expanding, but can it make a difference?