Thank you again to the 33,000 Contrarians who joined our No Kings livestream on Saturday. We are emboldened by your support and beyond grateful to our Contrarian community for your courage and encouragement. Now let’s keep up the fight, peacefully yet relentlessly!

In the Danger Zone 1:45 PM By Kim Lane Scheppele



Warning signs are flashing, but we have time to stop the slide into full autocracy, as the weekend protests showed. Read full story

Understanding Trump’s incitements to violence Brian Klaas · 3:31 PM In the early hours of Saturday morning, a lone gunman allegedly impersonating a police officer killed Melissa Hortman, a prominent Democratic state representative in Minnesota, and her husband, Mark. In the minutes before that shooting, the gunman had allegedly already targeted another Democratic state senator, John Hoffman… Read full story