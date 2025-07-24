The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane Amarillas's avatar
Diane Amarillas
23m

Epstein files will reveal what a small man he is! We already know he had a long friendship with Epstein. Is anyone suggesting he didn't play in the corral? Ridiculous!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture