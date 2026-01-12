***Scroll to the bottom for a surprise announcement!***

The War Powers Resolution Remains a Paper Tiger Brian O’Neill · Jan 12 On Thursday, the Republican-led U.S. Senate voted 52–47 to advance a War Powers resolution that would constrain President Donald Trump’s ability to order further military actions in Venezuela without congressional approval. All Democrats and five Republicans supported it. This was not a tectonic shift or a principled reawakening. It reflects a Congress … Read full story

Lookahead to the 2026 Economy Jared Bernstein · Jan 12 As 2026 gets underway, it’s a good time to polish off the crystal ball and make some informed guesses about the economic outlook for the year. As anyone who follows econ zigs and zags knows, the future these days is especially uncertain. As I was writing this, the news broke that at President Donald Trump’s behest, the Federal Reserve received grand jur… Read full story

