The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barry A Rosenbaum's avatar
Barry A Rosenbaum
5h

Barry A Rosenbaum

4h

I often write with too many words. So, I think it is time to be short and explicit (although this may not qualify). There is no "other" now. There never should have been, but ICE has made that point abundantly clear with the murder of Renee Good. We are all randomly subject to stop by ICE wherever we may be and whatever we may be doing and if that illegitimate order is disobeyed, we can be summarily put to death. Don't think it cannot happen to you. This Administration simply does not care. In fact, it will find a way to support it. If we visibly support democracy, we are Antifa (which is described as a highly decentralized anti-fascist and anti-racist political movement, so not so bad). In contrast, ICE is a centralized fascist and racist organization armed to the teeth to kill. We are not yet at the point at which the Administration will authorize the indiscriminate shooting into a crowd of peaceful demonstrators, as is occurring in Iran. I fear we may be headed there. We must not back down.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shari Sacks's avatar
Shari Sacks
3h

In all the chaos, murder and distractions, what is being done to the DOJ and Pam Bondi for thwarting the law requiring release of Epstein files? So much of the regime’s actions are clearly designed to divert attention from that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture