The Contrarian

Arkansas Blue
Everything is so very true, especially the last paragraph..

KnockKnockGreenpeace
Let's extrapolate to the Cuban condition, as sabers are being rattled over that regime as well. I'm Cuban American, and my family home was nationalized when Castro took power; relatives were allowed to live there because they supported the Communist government, likely in name not deed. All we had was a Havana apartment; other Cuban Americans lost much more, and the hardliners have been voting in America for those promising to restore their riches for decades on end. Now, with Marco Rubio a step away from fulfilling that goal, let's ask: What the hell for?

Cuba's economy is in freefall. What would regaining land do for expatriates? Do you think the Miami contingent in any way wants to return to live in Cuba? What value would property with no infrastructure have? How stable would assets really be if the U.S. begins what would be a series of regime changes? It's ridiculous. A pipe dream. What they really want is revenge. Now, do the majority of Americans not of Cuban heritage want to fund a revenge scheme for Marco Rubio's angry pals? Yesterday Trump suggested Rubio could helm Cuba. For what? Do you think that sycophant wants to take responsibility for an impoverished and unstable country? What a fckng joke.

All of the riches that the Loser thinks he can "take" are illusory. Even Exxon doesn't want Venezuela's oil.

