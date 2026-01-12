The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hubert Thomason's avatar
Hubert Thomason
4h

Good article. “As a practical matter, this resolution is unlikely to change anything. After it leaves the Senate, it still must clear the House, where its prospects are dim, and, even if it did, it would likely face a presidential veto—one that would require supermajorities that don’t exist to override.” This is why I’m concerned about the midterm elections in November. Robert Reich said in his Substack, “Trump is putting America on a war footing because war is good for him as it is for all dictators. War confers emergency powers. It justifies ignoring the niceties of elections.” What are the odds this is their plan for avoiding electoral rebuke in the midterms? We must prepare to act in advance to protect elections against Trump’s likely attempt to cancel, delay or void them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
4h

Thank you for this outstanding article.

The recommendation for Congress to "legislate constraints that bites". Beyond the congressional will to do that, are these constraints hard to craft? Has legislation with bite already been drafted?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture