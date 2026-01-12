The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
5h

Great article about these mostly courageous judges. Unlike the fascist six on the McConnell/Roberts court, which will go down in infamy in future history books.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ashton Avegno's avatar
Ashton Avegno
5h

Thank you for putting this in the proper perspective. As the saying goes “statistics can be manipulated to say whatever the interpreter wants”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture