Good evening Contrarians,

We started the morning with some Breaking News that our publisher, Norm Eisen (who is also our litigator-in-chief, though he may not acknowledge as much) was central to achieving.

Just a reminder to all our viewers who may prefer a reading experience: transcripts are always available and can be found on the bottom right of the screen.

Have a lovely evening—we’ll see you in the morning! Onwards.

The Contrarians