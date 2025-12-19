Trump's Workshop
Trump’s deplorable elves were hard at work this year, brought to you by your tax dollars.Support The Contrarian by becoming a free or paid subscriber. Your subscription helps fund litigation and bold journalism to defend democracy. Join now
15 Trump Moments That Felt Like a Fever Dream
Anyone who survived the first Trump administration knew the second term would be a wild ride. But the 47th president’s preposterous behavior in 2025 has left even jaded observers of American democracy in a state of shock-and-awe.
Is a U.S.-Venezuela War on the Horizon?
The White House has been ensnarled by international, legal, and moral controversy concerning the U.S.’ “double tap” against an alleged Venezuela drug boat. Despite the heated contestation and calls for his resignation, Hegseth refuses to release the video footage
American Uprising: The Resistance in 2025
This year has been one of historic resistance for Americans in big cities and small. From grandmothers concerned about a future for their grandkids, to military veterans who believe in loyalty to the Constitution above any person or party, to self-identified introverts, to immigrant families, to scientists to teachers to students, to middle and working …
Trump’s threats to SNAP will make things worse for all of us
There was a massive public outcry when SNAP was at risk of disappearing during the government shutdown in November. But as more of the draconian cuts to SNAP enacted by Congress earlier this year go into effect over the next two years, the disruption to food assistance during the shutdown will seem like a minor inconvenience, a mere spring shower…
Contrarian Pets of the Week, Holiday Edition Part 2
Meet Archer, Skippy, Poppy, Banshee, Bambina, Stevie, Lottie, Ollie, Louie, Carmie, Ellie, Radar, Caroline, Loki, and Susie Q!
Happy Holidays, Contrarians! Thank you for all that you bring to our lively community.
I am surprised Kennedy's name is still on the Kennedy Center building. Changing the name requires Congressional action. Where is the TRO to stop this blatant disregard for the law?
The Contrarian seems to have forgotten Ukraine.