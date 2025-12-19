The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Science Curmudgeon's avatar
Science Curmudgeon
4h

I am surprised Kennedy's name is still on the Kennedy Center building. Changing the name requires Congressional action. Where is the TRO to stop this blatant disregard for the law?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Irena's avatar
Irena
4h

The Contrarian seems to have forgotten Ukraine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture