Archer (Regan Johnson)

Skipper: “Really? Is this kittenhood?” (Megan Isadore)

Poppy: “No need to gild the lily. Get if off!” (Megan Isadore)

Banshee (Kim Winchell)

Bambina (Lisa Lindstrom)

Stevie (Lisa Lindstrom)

Lottie, the paraplegic cat reaching for the stars. (Sally Thomas Tucker)

Ollie, a nearly 17 pound chihuahua mix, adopted right after Thanksgiving this year. (Ellen Biemer)

Louie under the tree. His favorite time of year.. (Lesley Fortier)

Carmie, a 20-year-old very fine Paso Fino mare. (Jean LaCour)

Ellie, the Christmas Corgi (Laurie Cutter)

Radar. He’s an indoor kitty but he feels like an outdoor kitty when the Christmas tree is up! (Sabrina DiMichele)

Our newest family member, Caroline (the menace), resting after her holiday escapades! (Michael & Renée Zimmerman)

Loki, the object of Caroline’s obsession, taking a merry holiday break from being chased! (Michael & Renée Zimmerman)

Suzie Q (Linda Stine)

Come back next week for our final installment of holiday pets! And see here for last’s week installment. Thank you to all our readers who shared their precious pets with us!