Contrarian Pets of the Week, Holiday Edition Part 2
Meet Archer, Skippy, Poppy, Banshee, Bambina, Stevie, Lottie, Ollie, Louie, Carmie, Ellie, Radar, Caroline, Loki, and Susie Q!
Come back next week for our final installment of holiday pets! And see here for last’s week installment. Thank you to all our readers who shared their precious pets with us!
Wonderful pet pics! They bring so much joy and happiness to our lives!!
After a dismal week of news, these beautiful pets always bring a smile to my face. Thank you Contrarians for sharing these pictures with the rest of us.