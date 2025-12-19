The Contrarian

Michelle Jordan
3h

Agricultural surpluses are most definitely a way to contribute to the SNAP program as well as agriculture in general. It’s better for food crops to go towards SNAP and school lunches rather than letting food go to waste which happens far too frequently in America. There’s no sane reason to stop the SNAP program. With inclement weather in parts of the country a lot of food crops get destroyed. Even if we have some surplus items and shortages of others there’s still no reason to stop the program. With unpredictable weather we need to be better stewards of our food supply and this includes better management of the SNAP program so that everyone who needs food assistance can have access to it. Many people appreciate getting fresh food in the summer months when the crops have been particularly bountiful and same in other locations where the growing season is longer.

