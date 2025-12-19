The Contrarian

Susan Rice Describes 2025 in One Word: 'Abomination'
The former ambassador looks back on the year in authoritarianism, unemployment and more.
The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and April Ryan
Dec 19, 2025

April Ryan has a holiday treat for us: a special episode of The Tea with none other than policy extraordinaire Susan Rice!

Ambassador Rice sat down with April to share her expertise on the subjects that matter most to Americans today: the affordability crisis, clashes over redistricting, and the fight back against authoritarianism.

Like what you heard? Join The Tea live on Thursdays at 5pm ET, here on The Contrarian Substack.

