As we heard from Jen and Norm (Live from the streets of his beloved Prague), Americans did Democracy proud today.

A War Worth Winning Apr 22 By Marvin Kalb



An impetuous Donald Trump has declared war on Harvard University, a distinguished American institution older than the country itself. He did so without a formal declaration of war, or even a letter of explanation, which, if sent, the White House would have considered a “mistake.” Read full story

Stronger Together: Liz Shuler on the Power of Labor Unions Jennifer Rubin · Apr 22 Since Trump took office in January, his administration has been aggressively anti-worker. In late March, an executive order ending collective bargaining in federal agencies was signed under the guise of national security. Liz Shuler joins Jen to discuss the importance of labor unions, and more! Read full story

The 99th day of our existence was an amazing one in the fight for Democracy: we saw the backing off on Executive Decrees (or Orders); Universities refusing to be complicit; Bill Owens of Sixty Minutes taking a stand; Norm and his colleagues getting a massive Voice of America ruling with their temporary injunction—thanks in part to all of you!