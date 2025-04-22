The Contrarian

The BIG news is that Don Bacon, R NE, is the first Republican member of Congress to ask for Hegseth's removal from office.Bacon is the chair of a House Armed Services subcommittee and one of just a handful of House Republicans in districts that Kamala Harris carried last year. He first made his comments to Politico. https://www.axios.com/2025/04/21/don-bacon-pete-hegseth-signal

Hopefully, this is the start of the Feathers of Hope scenario. https://jerryweiss.substack.com/

Where do the others on the committees stand? Meanwhile there is pushback on tariffs, on Musk and his Muskovites, by Congressional Republicans.

Woo hoo!

