Evening Roundup, April 22: A Day of Courage
Featuring Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen LIVE from abroad about today's breaking news; plus Marvin Kalb, Liz Shuler (interview), Michael de Adder, Josh Levs, and Robert T. Jones (interview)
Good evening, Contrarians! As we heard from Jen and Norm (Live from the streets of his beloved Prague), Americans did Democracy proud today. To learn more about how, watch their lively and spontaneous discussion in its entirety—kicking off our evening roundup.
The 99th day of our existence was an amazing one in the fight for Democracy: we saw the backing off on Executive Decrees (or Orders); Universities refusing to be complicit; Bill Owens of Sixty Minutes taking a stand; Norm and his colleagues getting a massive Voice of America ruling with their temporary injunction—thanks in part to all of you! So thank you and congratulations, friends. We’ll see you tomorrow morning to keep the conversations going at 9:15 ET for Coffee with the Contrarians.
The BIG news is that Don Bacon, R NE, is the first Republican member of Congress to ask for Hegseth's removal from office.Bacon is the chair of a House Armed Services subcommittee and one of just a handful of House Republicans in districts that Kamala Harris carried last year. He first made his comments to Politico. https://www.axios.com/2025/04/21/don-bacon-pete-hegseth-signal
Hopefully, this is the start of the Feathers of Hope scenario. https://jerryweiss.substack.com/
Where do the others on the committees stand? Meanwhile there is pushback on tariffs, on Musk and his Muskovites, by Congressional Republicans.
Woo hoo!