Banned books and white Christian nationalism: Robert P. Jones in discussion with Jen Rubin

Six in ten white evangelical Protestants agree “God ordained Donald Trump to be the winner of the 2024 presidential election. How do the Christian teachings of faith, grace, and mercy reconcile with Trump’s dogma of cruelty? Dr. Robert Jones joins Jen Rubin to discuss the politics of white Evangelical Christians, its link to white nationalism and white supremacy, and why his book White Too Long was just banned from the U.S. Navel Academy.

Read Dr. Jones’s reflections on the experience of finding himself a banned author at the US Naval Academy in My Book, "White Too Long," Banned from US Naval Academy

On April 15th, the American Academy of Religion hosted a webinar featuring Dr. Jones and other religious studies authors. To see the AAR’s statement denouncing the book bans see here.

If you want to support the authors of the religion books banned from the U.S. Naval Academy, you can buy their books here.

Finally, as we pass Easter Sunday, take a look at Dr. Jones’s recent article "God Hasn't Forgotten about You": An Easter Message from Jennifer, the Wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Robert P. Jones, Ph.D. is the president and founder of Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI). He is the author of the New York Times bestseller The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future, as well as White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity, which won a 2021 American Book Award. He holds a Ph.D. in religion from Emory University, an M.Div. from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and a B.S. in computing science and mathematics from Mississippi College Follow Robert on his Substack White Too Long to read more.