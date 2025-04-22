Share this postThe ContrarianSignaling secretsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSignaling secretsA cartoon by Michael de Adder.Michael de AdderApr 22, 202520Share this postThe ContrarianSignaling secretsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13ShareMichael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe20Share this postThe ContrarianSignaling secretsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13ShareA guest post byMichael de AdderAward winning political cartoonist. Once fired for drawing Donald Trump cartoons. Subscribe to Michael
This article by Jonathan Lemire in today's Atlantic illuminates how nuts this imagery really is. Thanks for a great cartoon:
"And the talk in Washington revolves around who might be on the short list to replace him, even as President Donald Trump delivered a firm defense of Hegseth today while standing a few feet away from a giant bunny."
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2025/04/trump-hegseth-signal-pentagon/682531/?gift=Mdw5_R3Xgh3-ik45bq5z14Mmu7qO9XJyYpMkBH4LJg0&utm_source=copy-link&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=share