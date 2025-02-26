Good evening Contrarians,

Friends, we want to hear from you! How have you seen your community pushing back against the despotic Trump-Musk regime?

Whether it's through protests, town halls, placards, stickers, or graffiti, if it's anti-authoritarian, we want to see it. The power of the people is greater than the people in power.

Please put your images in the comments below or send them to submit@contrariannews.org, to potentially feature in our new section on the Democracy Movement we’re seeing nationwide. Check in every weekday for updates and inspiration from your fellow Americans.