Daily Roundup: February 26. We want to hear from you!
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse; Max Stier; Jen Rubin with Susanne Craig & Russ Buettner; Nick Anderson; Carron J. Phillips; Rep. Ritchie Torres talks to Jen Rubin; Jennifer Weiss-Wolf;
Good evening Contrarians,
Friends, we want to hear from you! How have you seen your community pushing back against the despotic Trump-Musk regime?
Whether it's through protests, town halls, placards, stickers, or graffiti, if it's anti-authoritarian, we want to see it. The power of the people is greater than the people in power.
Please put your images in the comments below or send them to submit@contrariannews.org, to potentially feature in our new section on the Democracy Movement we’re seeing nationwide. Check in every weekday for updates and inspiration from your fellow Americans.
The Contrarian is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work and the work being done in the courts and on our streets, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Whitehouse for the Whitehouse. We need a non controversial President to clean up the mess.