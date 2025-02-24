Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
58
150

Americans are Standing Up!

*INTRODUCING THE CONTRARIAN'S CITIZENS MOVEMENT*
The Contrarian
Feb 24, 2025
58
150
Share
Transcript

We The People are still in charge.

View how everyday citizens are refusing to accept anything less—and read below for a glimpse of what keeps your fellow Americans coming out in droves. Keep it up, friends. There is a new energy on the streets, in the courts, and echoing through the town halls of our nation. We invite you to get involved, stay engaged, and join The Contrarian’s pro-democracy revolution.

Citizens Movement

Coast to coast, the effects of the Trump administration

Jamie Riley
·
Feb 24
Coast to coast, the effects of the Trump administration

Millions of Americans remain in a state of shock and despair at the rapidity with which the Trump administration’s cruel and wanton executive orders and the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency are changing the shape of Americans’ lives and livelihoods.

Read full story

The Contrarian is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, this work, and the Citizens Movement, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
The Contrarian
Recent Posts
Norm's back in court!
  Norman Eisen
Jen and Adam Kinzinger on the new USA/Russia relationship under Trump
  Jennifer Rubin and Adam Kinzinger
Eliza Orlins explains today's ruling in the Eric Adams case
  Eliza Orlins
Congressman Joe Neguse and Jen Rubin discuss Republican plan to Cut Medicaid
  Jennifer Rubin
Jen Rubin and Steven Cook on America's transatlantic relations
  Jennifer Rubin and Steven Cook
Jen & Norm's Contrarians’ Day Live!
  Jonathan AlterJennifer Rubin, and Norman Eisen
Jen Rubin and Adam Hochschild look to history to explain the present
  Jennifer Rubin and Adam Hochschild