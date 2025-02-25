Fired Federal Workers Push Back Against Musk

Share this postThe ContrarianFired Federal Workers Push Back Against MuskCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript71Share this postThe ContrarianFired Federal Workers Push Back Against MuskCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore76Fired Federal Workers Push Back Against MuskReal people are being impacted by DOGE's blanket firings. The ContrarianFeb 25, 202571Share this postThe ContrarianFired Federal Workers Push Back Against MuskCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore76ShareTranscriptThe Contrarian’s Lily Conway spoke with health workers who gathered at the Hart Senate Office today to share their stories.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postThe ContrarianFired Federal Workers Push Back Against MuskCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDemocracy MovementA showcase of resistance to authoritarianism taking place across the country.A showcase of resistance to authoritarianism taking place across the country.SubscribeAuthorsThe Contrarian
