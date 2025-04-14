Courage is Contagious

While news of authoritarian chaos floods the headlines—communities targeted, “pro-democracy” actors capitulating, economies crashing, institutions gutted, fear spreading—opposition is growing. As it must. Now is the moment to come together.

Letting hopelessness overtake our resolve is exactly what this administration wants. We will not give that to them. We have our work cut out for us, friends. Do not lose sight of the millions who have flooded the streets, rallies, and town halls across our nation. Know that courts are pushing back.

We must stay awake and engaged. Here at The Contrarian, we will not cease cutting through the noise to rally those ready to stand up. We are not blind to the injustices occurring. We are not denying the daily outrages committed by the government that is supposed to be protecting us. They are spurring us to keep going because our democracy is worth defending. Don’t look away. Don’t wait. Support the work that meets the moment.

The Contrarian continues to be affirmed by the millions of patriots across the nation and globe who are standing up and speaking out against autocracy. Every day we cover the good trouble occurring within the Democracy Movement. Protests are not slowing down, and neither are we.

If you believe in law over lawlessness, facts over fear, and action over abjection—join us today. The moment is now.

Special thanks to Dropkick Murphys for generously allowing us to use their music.