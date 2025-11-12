The Contrarian

Arkansas Blue
5h

I just finished reading Virginia Giuffre's memoir and I am absolutely devastated, to say the least. Now I have more questions than answers, especially as it pertains to her relationship with her husband and the last four months of her life.

It sounds to me like he was the last person in a long line of those close to her, to betray her and the effect must have been devastating on her. He seems to have used and abused her (did anyone see the pictures of her at the hospital after he got through with her)? And then HE got a retraining order against HER, so she was unable to see her children for four months before she died. Now he can have a nice life with her hard fought for money after he hounded her to commit suicide. Is Australia doing anything to investigate his actions?

As I've said, many more questions than answers.

KnockKnockGreenpeace
5h

Lest we forget, however, silence is complicity. Ask the Catholic Church.

