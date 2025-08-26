The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BosPhotoGuy's avatar
BosPhotoGuy
42m

Thank you Mimi Rocah for publishing this story. Most Americans understand the DOJ interview and the transferring of Maxwell to a minimum security institution are all part of Trump's cover-up. The only question is whether the truth comes out before Trump/Republicans irreversibly destory American democracy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture