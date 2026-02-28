Live!
Breaking News: A Reckless War in Iran
Jen Rubin and Ilan Goldenberg — JStreet’s Senior Vice President and Chief Policy Officer and former Special Advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris on the Middle East — update us on this morning’s airstrikes in Iran. What are the risks to toppling the Iranian regime like this? Are civilians being protected? Does the U.S. have a plan? Listen now for the …
Jen Rubin's Columns
Trump Launches Another Illegal War
Donald Trump, reeling from the Epstein pedophile scandal, soaring inflation, and rotten poll numbers, launched an unprovoked regional war without congressional authorization — let alone a coherent rationale for the strikes across Iran. Iran retaliated with strikes on U.S. forces and U.S. military assets across the region.
Betting on Tehran to Break
On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a major military attack on Iran, striking targets across the country and signaling that the conflict may extend well beyond a single round of airstrikes. President Donald Trump justified the operation as necessary to eliminate threats posed by Tehran. Yet he went further…
Reactions to Trump’s Iran Strikes
Reactions from members of Congress, government officials, candidates, and major organizations to Donald Trump’s unconstitutional attack on Iran.
Stay tuned, Contrarians. Much more to come.
Tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET, Jen Rubin will be speaking LIVE with Steve Cook from the Council on Foreign Relations.
Monday at 9:15 a.m. ET, Tom Malinowski will be joining Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen for Coffee with the Contrarians.
Monday morning’s column from Jen Rubin will focus on why an illegal war underscores danger of oligarch media capture.
Operation Epstein Fury.
This is just a drill.
If Trump gets away with waging an undeclared war, if Congress doesn't push back hard and immediately (not holding my breath), then he'll know for sure he's going to have a free hand when he declares some kind of "national emergency" and voids, or cancels, the fall elections.