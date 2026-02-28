Reactions from members of Congress to Donald Trump’s unconstitutional attack on Iran.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA): “Iran’s leadership has long supported terrorism across the region, undermined regional stability, continued to advance its nuclear ambitions, and brutally repressed its own people. But acknowledging those realities does not relieve any president of the responsibility to act within the law, with a clear strategy, and with Congress.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA): “Donald Trump’s single-handedly starting another war with Iran is dangerous and illegal. ‘America first’ doesn’t mean dragging the United States into another forever war built on lies while ignoring the needs of Americans here at home. The Constitution is clear: only Congress can declare war. The Senate must come back in session immediately to vote up or down on a War Powers Resolution.”

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA): “Trump’s illegal actions raise the threat of escalation into a wider regional war with grave risks for U.S. troops and civilians in the region.”

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ): “The Iranian people deserve freedom and dignity. But we cannot send our men and women to die at the whim of the President. The regime’s actions shouldn’t become an excuse for a wider war that punishes civilians and puts our troops at risk.”

Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ): “Americans don’t want to go to war with Iran. By launching strikes, President Trump has made the same dangerous and foolish decision President Bush did a generation ago. He put Americans in harm’s way without clearly showing there’s an imminent threat to our national security. He put the Iranian people in harm’s way by calling on them to rise up without a broad coalition of partners to assist in their protection. And Trump once again started a cycle of violence that has already escalated and could spiral out of control. This is unacceptable. The Senate should vote on Senator Kaine’s War Powers Resolution immediately. I stand ready to do so today.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA): “Has President Trump learned nothing from decades of U.S. meddling in Iran and forever wars in the Middle East? Is he too mentally incapacitated to realize that we had a diplomatic agreement with Iran that was keeping its nuclear program in check, until he ripped it up during his first term? For months, I have raised hell about the fact that the American people want lower prices, not more war—especially wars that aren’t authorized by Congress, as required by the Constitution, and don’t have a clear objective.”

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY): “The framers of the United States Constitution gave Congress the sole power to declare war as the branch of government closest to the American people.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY): I am opposed to this War. This is not ‘America First. When Congress reconvenes, I will work with @RepRoKhanna to force a Congressional vote on war with Iran. The Constitution requires a vote, and your Representative needs to be on record as opposing or supporting this war.”

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT): This is “a war of choice with no strategic endgame.”