The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
2

SCOTUS Wants to Expand the Second Amendment. Why?

Eliza Orlins's avatar
Eliza Orlins
Jun 04, 2025
2
Share

The Supreme Court is gearing up to expand the Second Amendment even further. New York City public defender

Eliza Orlins
explains their complicity through delay and inaction.

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture